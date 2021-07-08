Warmley baby death: Grandmother says mum 'wouldn't hurt anyone'
A mother accused of murdering her five-week-old son "wouldn't hurt anyone", Bristol Crown Court has heard.
Sean Clark was 39 days old when he was found dead at his father's home in Warmley in Bristol in January, 2018.
The baby suffered serious rib injuries on January 11 and then three days later was the victim of a fatal attack.
Sean's parents James Clark, 31, of Neads Drive, Warmley, and Helen Jeremy, 27, of Russell Avenue, Kingswood, both deny his murder.
They also deny causing or allowing the death of a child.
The court was told Sean had been shaken and had suffered 71 rib fractures.
Miss Jeremy's mother, Jane Jeremy, told the jury: "She wouldn't hurt anyone. She is a good kid and never in trouble with the police until now.
"She is a shy person."
Miss Jeremy lived with Sean at her parents' home in Kingswood, Bristol, while Mr Clark lived with his mother in Warmley, South Gloucestershire.
At weekends they would stay at each other's homes with Sean.
'Worried to death'
Miss Jeremy and Sean had gone to Mr Clark's home on 11 January to stay for the weekend.
Mrs Jeremy said: "I didn't want them to go in the first place."
The following evening, Mrs Jeremy and her daughter exchanged text messages as Sean had been crying a lot that day.
Mrs Jeremy messaged her daughter: "I won't sleep and I'm worried to death."
Mrs Jeremy wrote: "What does James say, won't you all be better off here? I can come and get the three of you. We only want to help."
Her daughter replied: "I know you do but J wants to stay here."
Mrs Jeremy wrote: "Why does he not care? I can't help if you don't help me, is it fair? Sean hasn't been hurt, has he?"
Jane Osborne QC, prosecuting, asked Mrs Jeremy why she had sent that message and she replied: "I wasn't happy about him being down there."
Mrs Jeremy sent her daughter a further message, which said: "He can't stop you. I will call the police if he harms you or the baby."
Adam Vaitilingam QC, representing Miss Jeremy, suggested the reason Mrs Jeremy did not want her grandson to be at Mr Clark's house was that he owned a dog.
"I think James loves Sean and he wouldn't do anything to him," Mrs Jeremy added.
Prosecutors have said the "bulk of the evidence" points to the baby's father being responsible.
The trial continues.
