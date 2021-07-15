Bristol Pride Art Trail brings LGBTQ+ community together
An art trail set up in the wake of cancelled Pride celebrations hopes to celebrate creativity in the LGBTQ+ community.
Organisers of Bristol Pride Art Trail (PAT) hope it will help others who "are still in the closet" see there is a community in the city for them.
The event was launched after Bristol Pride Festival was cancelled.
PAT creator Keir Gravil said the trail will be a "great symbol" of the community.
The trail features 13 pieces of art that have been placed around the city centre.
They tackle issues such as mental health, lockdown and identity.
Mr Gravil, who is a Bristol photographer, set up the trail to offer something for those disappointed not to have a Pride festival for the second year running.
"The trail is a great symbol of the LGBTQ+ community and its creativity," he said.
"This project might help someone who hasn't come out of the closet yet to know that there is a community here for them.
Photographer Karen Freer said it was disappointing the Pride events were cancelled but the situation had made the arts trail even more vital to help people feel "connected".
"The photo I have is part of a wider project that I have been doing with the LGBTQ community," she said.
"The person in the picture was on a discovery trying to figure out where she fitted in."
Dave Hall does printmaking as a hobby and made his cassette tape piece, which also features in the trail, during the three months that he was furloughed from his day job.
"I spoke to my friends about getting back out after the lockdown and coming together and dancing, so I did this print that has 24 songs to go with it," he said.
"In the absence of Pride it's been a great way to reach out to people."
