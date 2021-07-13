BBC News

Fire breaks out at SWX nightclub in Bristol

image copyrightTim Shires
image captionCrews were called to the scene just after 04:30 BST

A large fire has broken out at a nightclub during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Avon Fire and Rescue said 11 crews are putting out the blaze at the four-storey SWX nightclub on Nelson Street in Bristol.

Road closures are in place and people are being asked to avoid the area.

The club said it would be re-opening as normal on 19 July after the government's announcement confirming all restrictions would be lifted.

