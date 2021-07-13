Bristol Green Party sets up own city council shadow cabinet
The Green Party has set up its own shadow cabinet to better hold decision-makers to account at a city council.
In May the Bristol Green Party secured 24 seats which is equal to the ruling Labour party on Bristol City Council.
Bristol Green Party leader Paula O'Rourke said: "It's quite clear that citizens really want us to have real influence and power."
It will not be privy to briefings or advance reports though. Bristol Labour Party and mayor declined to comment.
Ms O' Rourke said: "When we were elected, 24 councillors were put on the benches in the council chamber which equals what Labour have.
"A lot of people were very surprised that we weren't offered cabinet positions we thought that we might be able to share some decision making."
The unofficial shadow cabinet will mirror each cabinet position which covers a specific policy area.
Lorraine Francis and Tim Wye will job share the adult social care portfolio.
"Lorraine has been a social worker for 20 years and Tim has a lot of experience working in both the NHS and the council where he has headed up commissioning for social care.
"This level of experience should not just be sitting wasted because we've been elected to help make good decisions for the city," Ms O' Rourke added.
She said there would be particular scrutiny on issues such as climate change, growth and regeneration in Bristol.
"I feel very strongly that people are concerned that growth will be made and somehow or other, the heritage of the city, the unique special thing that is Bristol might somehow get lost."
