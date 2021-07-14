Girl, 7, dies after bike crash with lorry in Wiltshire
- Published
A seven-year-old girl has died after a crash with a lorry whilst riding her bike.
It happened on the A338 Church Street in Collingbourne Ducis in Wiltshire on Tuesday evening.
The girl was taken to Salisbury District Hospital but died a short time later.
Her family are being supported by specially trained officers. Police said the lorry driver remained at the scene. No arrests have been made.
The road was closed for more than eight hours.
Wiltshire Police are appealing for anyone who was on the road and witnessed the collision to come forward.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.