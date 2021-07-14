Bedminster: CCTV released after serious sexual assault
- Published
A CCTV image of a man police wish to trace in connection with a serious sexual assault has been released.
A teenage girl was assaulted in the early hours of 4 July in Bedminster, Bristol, after initially being approached in the city's harbourside.
Det Insp Tola Munro said it was a "deeply concerning incident".
"We urgently want to identify and speak to the man in the footage as part of our ongoing investigation," added Det Insp Munro.
The man is thought to be mixed race, of portly build, about 5ft 8ins to 5ft 9ins, with dark facial hair.
He was wearing blue jeans, a dark jacket and a baseball cap, and the girl told police she believes he used the nickname 'Mo'.
Det Insp Munro said: "The victim in this case has been supported by highly-trained investigators and specialists from partner agencies, and we're keeping her fully updated on the progress of this inquiry."