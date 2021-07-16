Rapper says music helps his Borderline Personality Disorder
A rapper with borderline personality disorder (BPD) says music has stopped him from harming himself and has been his therapy.
Wayne Webster, from Bristol, has been making music about how he deals with his mental health, in the hope it will support others.
He added that if people are "battling with thoughts", they should seek help.
According to Mind, BPD makes it difficult to know how you think and feel about yourself and other people.
The hip hop and grime rapper was first discovered by BBC Upload after sending in his music.
He was then invited onto the show to share his story and has performed for BBC Introducing.
"At the age of 28 I came to the realisation that something wasn't right with me, I was hurting and hurting everyone around me," Mr Webster said.
"The woman that diagnosed me, I was telling her about my lyrics that mentioned this demon and she said that was me naming it.
"I had to accept the fact that I had a mental illness.
"I learnt how to rewire my brain and music was the biggest thing that helped me throughout all of that."
He said the content of his music was "always dark" before he got diagnosed with BPD but it started to change when he learned more about his mental health.
"I got diagnosed and I started to feel more content," he said.
"I became an all around better human being and it reflected in my music."
'Battling with thoughts'
BPD is extremely complex to diagnose and is recognised as one of the most stigmatised mental health conditions.
While NICE states that "people with BPD use mental health services at higher rates than people from other mental health diagnostic groups", accessing a long-term treatment plan for BPD can be a lengthy wait.
"It's important for people to not feel alone, to not feel ashamed and if you feel that you're battling with your thoughts then you need to go and seek help, because that was the best thing that I've done," Mr Webster added.
Mr Webster wants to be a force for good and hopes that his music will help others open up about their mental health.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this story you can find help and support from BBC Action Line here.
