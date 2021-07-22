BBC News

Upfest: Greek goddess replaces Greta in street art project

image captionInsane51's huge interactive artwork can be viewed differently using either a blue or a red filter

A giant mural has been unveiled on the side of a city building as part of a street art festival.

Artist Insane51 has completed a 3D design at the Tobacco Factory in Southville, Bristol, to mark this year's Upfest Festival.

Nyx, the Greek goddess of night, is among the artworks appearing across the south of the city as part of the 75 Walls in 75 Days project.

A number of works were vandalised at the weekend but have since been fixed.

A total of 43 walls have been finished, with another seven in progress. The final wall is scheduled to be completed on 13 August.

Insane 51, also known as Stathis, first worked with Upfest five years ago and requested to paint the Tobacco Factory wall in 2019.

He had to wait his turn as another artist was given the chance to paint what would become a well-known mural of environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg submerged in water.

But he realised his ambition this year and proved his commitment to making it happen by spending time in quarantine after travelling from his home in the Greek capital Athens.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionA pair of 3D glasses reveals a woman or the skeleton within her body
image copyrightPlaster Communications
image captionDan Kitchener's cityscape now towers over North Street in Bristol

He said: "I had to wait but it finally happened this year. I really wanted to do it and came here to quarantine so I could. I am the only one doing this particular style.

"I am really confident in my designs. People have expectations but I never compare myself to other artist's work. I always try my best."

The painter and muralist has been honing his craft since 2006 and his work has taken him all over the world, but this was his first time travelling since the pandemic began.

"Bristol is great. It's the home of Banksy, people are really supportive, understand the art and it's a really positive vibe. I'm really happy to be here," he added.

Covid-19 led to Upfest being rescheduled this year, but organisers were able to continue with the 75 Walls in 75 Days project.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionInkie's huge mural is part of the 75 Walls in 75 Days Project
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe 75 murals project also includes Will Blood's artwork on the end of a property in Bedminster
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe project, which includes this work by Koeone and Paul Monsters, is due to be finished on 13 August
image copyrightPlaster Communications
image captionArtists like Emily Joy Rich have been working to have all designs finished by August

