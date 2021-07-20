Bristol Airport: Inquiry into expansion refusal begins
- Published
An inquiry which will decide if an airport can expand by two million passengers is under way.
North Somerset Council voted overwhelmingly to reject Bristol Airport's plans in February 2020.
The expansion will mean capacity will rise to 12 million passengers a year which the airport says will create new jobs and boost the local economy.
Critics protesting outside the hearing venue in Weston have said more flights will increase global warming.
Witnesses will range from Bristol Airport executives, industry experts, environmental campaigners and parish councillors.
If the decision is overturned, there will be more flights and extra car park spaces to grow the business.
Carbon footprint
The airport's procurement manager Susannah Caws said: "Would you stop going on holiday?
"Would you stop flying? If I asked whether they would ever stop flying because of the carbon footprint I'm not sure anybody would.
"All we can do is do everything we can to reduce our carbon footprint where possible.
"People will always fly and it's how we mitigate that where possible."
She added mitigation would include making sure all of its vehicles would be electric and its electricity would come from renewable sources.
The Parish Councils Airport Association represents 30 parish councils in the area, all of which oppose the plans.
Chairwoman Hilary Burn said: "I commend anybody who moves forward in an environmentally-friendly way.
"Let's not forget the elephant in the room - the new modernised flights, which are coming, which are electric don't come until 2035.
"We know we have a biodiversity crisis and a climate crisis and we know that we have to act for 2030.
"We have to do our utmost to reduce carbon."
The appeal is expected to last at least two months and will be streamed online on North Somerset Council's YouTube channel.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk