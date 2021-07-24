Reforms set for Bristol council's 'shambolic' SEND system
A council has set out how it hopes to fix its "shambolic" system for people with autism and learning difficulties in the wake of two damning reports.
On Monday Bristol City Council said it would create a "robust pathway" for children with special needs in schools.
Officers also said extra funding was in place for 450 extra special school places over the next three years.
The council made another pledge to tackle the "gross inequities" faced by autistic people with life-long support.
The first report commissioned by the council on children who struggle in mainstream schools in Bristol revealed a catalogue of failures.
A second independent inquiry carried out by Sir Stephen Bubb criticised the "abusive nature" of institutions in Bristol that were meant to care for autistic people.
Head of the people directorate, Hugh Evans, admitted there would be no quick fix but said there was a strong commitment to improve.
'Contemptible way'
People also shared their experiences included councillor Kerry Bailes, whose son was "locked in an office for being autistic" and "thrown into a car park at five years old".
Special needs campaigner Jen Smith said families were being treated in a "shambolic and contemptible way".
She added that while there would be improvements in the long-term, families were still "stuck with a system in which it is individuals who make a difference to the lives of autistic families rather than a cohesive system".
'Early support'
The council's director of education, Alison Hurley, said a plan to implement the 31 recommendations for children with special educational needs (SEND) would be developed over the next 12 months in response to the first report's findings.
She said the plan would have "really robust pathways for early identification and support" for children to meet their specific needs at each stage of their education.
"This is about getting in earlier and… making sure we have the right provision in the right places of the city that our young people can access," Ms Hurley said.
The council currently has a nine-month waiting list for special needs assessments.
