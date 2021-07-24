Wedding ring lost in sea at Saunton Sands found two months later
- Published
A wedding ring that was lost at sea has been found two months later on the couple's wedding anniversary.
Jenny Urquhart had given up hope of ever seeing her ring again after it fell off while she was surfing in Devon on 7 May.
However, she was contacted 11 weeks later by a metal detectorist who found it on her 17th wedding anniversary.
"The chances of it happening, its amazing, I'm still in shock," said the artist from Bristol.
Mrs Urquhart, 45, was surfing with friends at Saunton Sands when she dropped the white gold ring.
"I was about waist-deep in the water and I realised I still had my wedding ring on, so I tried to put it in the little pocket of my wetsuit and then it just sunk to the bottom of the sea," she said, adding: "It was so upsetting."
After being unable to find it in a frantic initial search, Mrs Urquhart decided to put a drawing of the ring on social media, with an appeal for anyone who may find it to get in touch.
"I went to all the cafes and left my details, I went to metal detecting sites online but people who know Saunton know it's a massive beach, so I just thought, 'it's lost forever'," she said.
HELP!! 😱...I lost my wedding ring in the sea at Saunton Sands on Friday 7th May. Its white gold (silvery colour) & I watched it float to the bottom in 2ft water 😭PLEASE PLEASE RT!! 🙏 #saunton #lostweddingring @SauntonSandsHot #sauntonsands @SauntonGolfClub @SauntonVillas pic.twitter.com/l2imuCkcKd— Jenny Urquhart (@jennyurquhart) May 12, 2021
But on Saturday morning when she was celebrating her wedding anniversary, she was contacted by a metal detectorist named Mark, who had seen her appeal.
"He sent a photograph and it is my ring," she said.
"It's slightly worn down but I think that kind of adds to it, as its been on an adventure.
"I'm going to send him a little thank you gift. What a hero. I'm so grateful. What a nice, honest, decent thing."
