Covid: pressure on Bristol hospital causing 'challenging' period
A city hospital says it is a particularly challenging time as teams try to cope with rising patient numbers and staff being required to isolate.
Dr Lailah Dare compared the current situation at Southmead Hospital in Bristol to the traditionally busier winter period.
She said there had been an increase in Covid patients, along with those requiring regular treatments.
"We go through ups and downs but it's challenging at the moment," she said.
Dr Dare works as an emergency medicine consultant and described the situation as "a perfect storm" with many factors contributing to the busy period.
It comes as the daily number of Covid cases recorded in the UK fell for the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday.
However, there were a further 131 deaths reported within 28 days of a positive test, the highest daily number since March, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying people should "remain cautious".
Dr Dare continued: "We're seeing an increase of people with Covid, we're seeing people who are majorly injured and people who are very unwell.
"The heat does generate its own health issues and people are enjoying the post-lockdown phase so we're seeing a lot of minor injuries and illness as a result of that as well," she said.
Thousands of work days have been lost due to Covid at Bristol hospitals since the start of the pandemic.
Across June, an average of 49 staff a day were absent at North Bristol NHS Trust, which runs Southmead Hospital, after they contracted the virus or needed to self-isolate.
That had fallen to an average of 33 a day in May, NHS figures show whereas in January, at the peak of the second wave, an average of 291 staff a day were absent.
Dr Dare added the rise in coronavirus case numbers was impacting on staff numbers again and making it a "particularly challenging" time.
"We're definitely seeing an effect of staff contracting Covid or being contact traced," she said.
Tony Rawlings, from Southmead, said his wife Margaret waited for about eight hours to be seen at the hospital after suffering from chest pains.
He said paramedics took three hours to arrive when he initially called them to their home. They treated her but when the pains returned later, he drove her to hospital himself because he felt it would be quicker.
"I was surprised with how long it took for the ambulance to arrive but they did explain they've been very busy.
"She had to wait ages inside, maybe about eight hours before someone saw her," Mr Rawlings said.
