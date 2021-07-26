Joey Barton denies assault charge against woman
- Published
Former Premier League footballer Joey Barton has denied attacking and injuring a woman.
The Bristol Rovers manager made his first appearance via videolink at Wimbledon Magistrates Court earlier.
The 38-year-old was charged with assault by beating following his arrest in Kew, London, on 2 June.
Mr Barton, of Widnes, Cheshire, played for Newcastle United, Manchester City, Queens Park Rangers and French side Olympic Marseille.
Bristol Rovers declined to comment while legal proceedings were ongoing.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.