Bristol fund for ‘free-spirited’ autistic man's garden access
Community members have set up a crowdfund to help modify a mother's garden so her "free-spirited" autistic son can spend more time at home.
Sheena Blomfield, of Bristol, said Joseph, 20, needs access to outside space but has been restricted from having this at his current care home.
She said he has been "distressed" and wants to make her garden a space that will support his needs on weekends.
Friend Lottie Cronk hopes it will lead to him living at home for good.
Money raised will go towards making the garden safe and putting in a sensory swing.
Ms Blomfield said if they reach their target, the next step would be to modify her house so Joseph can hopefully permanently live at home with carers and she will move out for him to do so.
'Best options possible'
Ms Cronk set up the campaign and said Ms Blomfield is "devoted" to her children Joseph and his brother Sam, 22, who also has autism.
"I offered to start a fund so a landscaper can make a safe outdoors space for Joseph to use," she said.
She has raised £2,633 so far and is trying to reach £3,000.
"She wants to give him the best options possible," she added.
"I want him to be around his family and community," Ms Blomfield said. "Joseph loves to spend his time rock-climbing and climbing trees."
His current care home in Wales had to restrict his time outside after he ran away a few times, which he does impulsively, and his mum said it had been "very difficult" for him.
"Since the restriction, his demeanour changed for the worst... he has more meltdowns," she added.
Founder of Autism Independence Nura Aabe, has been supporting Ms Blomfield, both as a friend and someone who understands "exactly what she is going through".
"No one truly knows the level of confusion with the system and loneliness looking after a child with autism can bring, so I want to be there for her," she said.
"Her son needs the garden to meet his sensory needs and she is willing to do whatever she can to give Joseph happiness."
