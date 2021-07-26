BBC News

Kill the Bill: Seven people charged after Bristol protest

Published
image copyrightReuters
image captionPolice vehicles were set on fire and the windows of Bridewell Police Station were smashed during the disorder on 21 March

A further seven people have been charged with rioting at a Kill the Bill protest in Bristol.

Hundreds of people gathered outside Bridewell Police Station on 21 March after a peaceful demonstration had taken place earlier.

The seven charged face one count of riot and are due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on 5 August.

These most recent charges mean a total of 28 people have been charged in connection to the protest.

Those due to appear on 5 August are:

• A 36-year-old man, of no fixed address

• Callum Davies, aged 23, of Almondsbury, South Gloucestershire

• Fleur Moody, aged 25, of Montpelier, Bristol

• Gopal Clarke, aged 23, of Kingswood, South Gloucestershire

• Arthur Lazarus, aged 22, of Falmouth, Cornwall

• Kadeem Yarde, aged 23, of Horfield, Bristol

• Henry Olohan, aged 23, of Montpelier, Bristol

Another man, Rohan Davis, 26, of Bristol, will also make his first appearance on 5 August charged with riot, after an initial hearing on 2 July was adjourned.

