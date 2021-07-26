Kill the Bill: Seven people charged after Bristol protest
- Published
A further seven people have been charged with rioting at a Kill the Bill protest in Bristol.
Hundreds of people gathered outside Bridewell Police Station on 21 March after a peaceful demonstration had taken place earlier.
The seven charged face one count of riot and are due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on 5 August.
These most recent charges mean a total of 28 people have been charged in connection to the protest.
Those due to appear on 5 August are:
• A 36-year-old man, of no fixed address
• Callum Davies, aged 23, of Almondsbury, South Gloucestershire
• Fleur Moody, aged 25, of Montpelier, Bristol
• Gopal Clarke, aged 23, of Kingswood, South Gloucestershire
• Arthur Lazarus, aged 22, of Falmouth, Cornwall
• Kadeem Yarde, aged 23, of Horfield, Bristol
• Henry Olohan, aged 23, of Montpelier, Bristol
Another man, Rohan Davis, 26, of Bristol, will also make his first appearance on 5 August charged with riot, after an initial hearing on 2 July was adjourned.
