Bristol's Priory Hospital praised for response to criticism
- Published
Inspectors have praised a mental health hospital previously criticised for staffing and safety issues.
The Priory Hospital in Bristol was told to make "urgent improvements" by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in November 2020.
At the time, inspectors said there were too few qualified staff on duty and patients going absent without leave.
But a new report said the hospital's management had "worked hard" to address concerns.
The original report was compiled after inspectors visited the hospital, in Stapleton, in August 2020.
It came just after it was announced a psychiatric intensive care ward for young people at The Priory - the only one in the South West - was to close due to staffing problems.
That ward remains closed.
CQC inspectors returned to the hospital in April this year, and reported "considerable improvements".
The CQC's head of hospital inspection for mental health, Karen Bennet-Wilson, said it was "clear" the leadership team at the independent hospital, which has capacity for 85 patients, had taken the criticisms on board.
Compliments for staff
"It was particularly encouraging to hear complimentary comments from patients about the staff who cared for them," she said.
"Although there is still more work to do, and we have pointed out further areas for improvement, the service has come a long way and leaders and staff deserve to be congratulated for the hard work they have put in."
A spokesman for the hospital said: "We are delighted the CQC recognises the significant efforts we have made, and has rated the hospital as 'good' for being effective, caring, responsive and well-led.
"Staff work tirelessly for the patients we have the privilege to care for, and this is reflected in the report, with inspectors describing how staff treat patients with 'compassion and kindness', and highlighting positive statements from patients."
The CQC's overall rating for the Priory Hospital remains "good", but the report stated there are still some areas for improvement.
Inspectors found there were still a high number of registered nurse vacancies, which were being covered by bank and agency staff.
These vacancies meant some patients in the acute and long-stay wards had "limited opportunities" for occupational therapy.
Checks were not being completed on emergency equipment and key items, such as defibrillation pads, were missing.
The hospital added it had had some success driving recruitment, with eight nurses joining the team.
