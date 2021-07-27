'Pattern' of bullying and shouting by some councillors - report
A "pattern" of bullying and shouting is emerging in a small number of town and parish councils, according to a report.
Six complaints were made against South Gloucestershire town and parish councillors in the past year and one against a district councillor.
Individuals and councils are not named, which South Gloucestershire Council said was "confidential" unless a panel was formally appointed.
Councillors are expected to follow a code and treat people with respect.
Five of the complaints received by South Gloucestershire Council about councillor behaviour involved parish councils, including one allegation of bullying, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
In three of the cases an investigation is under way.
The two other complaints involved a town councillor and a district councillor.
In his report, monitoring officer John McCormack, said: "When comparing the complaints made in recent years, a pattern is emerging amongst a small number of parish/town councils.
"A significant number of the overall number of complaints relate to two parish/town councils.
'Full apology'
"The majority of complaints do not result in a finding that the councillor has breached the code of conduct."
Council solicitor Tonya Meers, who presented the report to members of South Gloucestershire Council's regulatory committee, added: "We have got a situation in one parish council where we do have a number of complaints about various councillors and that's being looked at, at the moment."
The report showed the parish councillor accused of bullying was not found to have breached the code.
The four other complaints relating to parish councils involved two allegations of "misuse of position" and two allegations - one involving two councillors - of "failing to treat others with respect".
No breach of the code was found in relation to one of the allegations of misuse of position, but the councillor has apologised.
The town councillor was found to have breached expected standards of behaviour after someone complained that they shouted at a member of staff.
While a district councillor made a "full apology" for a comment he made at a committee meeting, although he was not found to have breached the member code of conduct.
A spokesperson for South Gloucestershire Council said it was unable to provide any more details about any of the complaints.
It comes almost six months after a virtual parish council meeting in Handford, Cheshire, went viral around the world as stand-in clerk Jackie Weaver was insulted and laughed at by councillors causing her to kick some of them out of the Zoom meeting and place them in a virtual waiting room.
Ms Weaver kept her cool as some members were abusive towards her and muttered under their breath in a planning and environment meeting.
The chairman of the meeting resigned in April.
