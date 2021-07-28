Amelie Morgan: Olympic bronze gymnast had to fight Covid and injury
A member of the first British women's gymnastics team to win an Olympic medal in 93 years "had to fight" against Covid-19 and injuries, her mother said.
Amelie Morgan, who lives in Bristol, joined twins Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova and Alice Kinsella in winning a bronze medal in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Her mother Kate Morgan said she had been nervous watching the event and spoke to Amelie afterwards.
"She called me from the stadium, holding up her big medal," she said.
Ms Morgan said her 18-year-old daughter had battled through a string of injuries, including a broken wrist, and saw her training interrupted when she contracted Covid in January.
"She's had a tough couple of years. She had some really serious ankle injuries a couple of years ago and then she broke her wrist.
"She was really off to a great start and then got this really nasty injury and it was kind of injury after injury. She's had to fight against a lot to get there," she said.
Ms Morgan said her daughter was part of an "incredible young team" and she shed a tear when the quartet were interviewed after receiving their medals.
"It was really nerve-wracking. I was so calm watching qualifications but watching that I was really trembling.
"I think they're the youngest gymnastics team there and it's a lot of pressure on their shoulders for such a young group of girls.
"I cried again then [during the interview]. They were like little excitable puppies, it's so lovely to watch. It's just adorable," she added.
Amelie, who trains at Portishead Academy of Gymnastics, is due to arrive home on Thursday.
Following Tuesday's medal ceremony, she told the BBC: "It's absolutely incredible. I think we're all quite speechless right now. It feels so unreal that we've made history and got a medal. I think we just can't quite believe it."
