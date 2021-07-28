Warmley baby death: Mum cleared of killing son
- Published
A mother has been cleared of murdering her five-week-old son.
Helen Jeremy, 27, was charged along with her partner James Clark, 31, of killing Sean, who was found dead at his father's home near Bristol in 2018.
The prosecution deemed there was insufficient evidence in relation to the murder charge against Miss Jeremy.
She remains on trial at Bristol Crown Court charged with allowing or causing the death of a child along with Mr Clark, who is also charged with murder.
The judge directed the jury to find Miss Jeremy not guilty of murder and manslaughter.
The court has previously heard Sean was assaulted on at least three occasions during his short life, suffering 71 rib fractures and head injuries.
He was found dead at his father's home in Warmley, South Gloucestershire, in January, 2018.
Fatal attack
The 39-day-old baby had suffered serious rib injuries on 11 January and then three days later was the victim of a fatal attack, the court heard.
Miss Jeremy lived with Sean at her parents' home in Kingswood, while Mr Clark lived with his mother in Warmley.
At weekends they would stay at each other's homes with Sean.
Giving evidence, Miss Jeremy's mother Jane told the jury: "She [Miss Jeremy] wouldn't hurt anyone."
Ms Jeremy, of Russell Avenue, Kingswood, and Mr Clark, of Neads Drive, Warmley, both deny allowing or causing the death of a child. Mr Clark denies his murder.
The trial continues.
