Eastville Park Lido plan 'meets need for more Bristol swimming pools'
- Published
Plans to rebuild an outdoor pool in a city park would meet a need for more swimming facilities, say campaigners.
About 50 residents attended a meeting last week to discuss proposals to revive Bristol's Eastville Park lido.
Lido steering group member Stuart Swift said there was "overwhelming" support for the project, which is still in the consultation stage.
However, some residents have raised concerns over potential extra traffic, parking, and environmental impact
The Eastville Park lido was built in 1905, but fell into disrepair after being bombed in World War Two.
The space has been used a number of times as an outdoor theatre space and a community garden.
The steering group argues a new lido could be a "really valuable project" for the city, which it says is lacking suitable places to swim.
"Families talked about the long waiting times and inability of getting to swimming lessons, so there was huge support from young families," Mr Swift said.
"Lots of people spoke about the mental health benefits that outdoor swimming has brought them and we heard about the need to diversify the facilities in the park, so they appeal to a wider range of residents."
'Traffic fears'
Local resident Pamela Nova said she is concerned about the impact of the project.
"The proposals could see hundreds of people turning up to this concrete structure. There will be horrendous amounts of traffic that will disrupt the whole area," she said.
"I question who in the local community is in favour of this, because we live on the outskirts of the park and we have not seen a face, let alone a flyer about this whole project."
Mr Swift said he expected many people to cycle, walk or use an e-scooter to access the lido.
He added: "The park already hosts a park run that attracts 600-700 people regularly and that doesn't lead to congestion."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk