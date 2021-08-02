Warmley baby death: Father guilty of murder and mother cleared
A father has been found guilty of murdering his five-week-old son.
Sean Clark had suffered 71 rib fractures when he was found dead in his cot at James Clark's home in January 2018, Bristol Crown Court heard.
Clark, 31, of Neads Drive, Warmley, had denied being responsible for Sean's death but was found guilty by a jury.
Sean's mother Helen Jeremy, 27, of Russell Avenue, Kingswood, was cleared of causing or allowing the death of a child.
The court previously heard Sean was assaulted on at least three occasions during his short life and also suffered head injuries.
Ms Jeremy lived with Sean at her parents' home in Kingswood and Clark lived with his mother in Warmley, and at weekends they would stay at each other's homes with Sean.
Coughing up blood
Hours after arriving at Clark's home on 11 January, Ms Jeremy used her phone to search on Google about babies coughing up blood.
She also sent her mother text messages indicating concerns for Sean's welfare, saying he was crying a lot, particularly when he was picked up and during feeding.
On Sunday morning, Ms Jeremy woke up to find Sean unresponsive in his cot and the emergency services were called.
Supt James Riccio, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "James Clark is responsible for the most repulsive and hideous of crimes - the murder of a defenceless child.
"The evidence showed quite clearly Sean was subjected to multiple assaults which had been committed on a number of separate occasions and we fought hard to secure the charges and compile the evidence to put in front of a court.
"As his father, he should have protected him not inflict pain and suffering on him."
'Tragic case'
Ms Jeremy was initially charged with Sean's murder and manslaughter but the prosecution dropped the case mid-way through the trial.
Anne Hampshire, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "This was a tragic case where a very young child was the victim of several assaults, causing serious and ultimately fatal injuries.
"Only Clark knows exactly how Sean suffered those injuries and he maintained that he was not the cause."
Clark was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on 24 September at the same court.
