Rescued horse finds happiness helping vulnerable children in Bristol
A young horse that was beaten almost to death has found happiness working with vulnerable children and young adults.
Twiglet was picked up by Horseworld charity, who found him on an industrial estate in Avonmouth in 2015.
He was treated for a broken back, neck, emotional withdrawal and malnutrition, and has since been trained as an assisted learning pony at his new home in Bristol.
"He loves the attention he receives," a spokesman for the equine charity said.
Twiglet, so called because of the emaciated state his rescuers found him in, was discovered by factory workers lying in the road.
Amy Williamson, from the charity, said: "We got a call in the middle of the night by some workers to come down and see this collapsed horse.
"At the time there was a problem with up to 200 horses living on waste ground between the industrial units.
"It's unsuitable for livestock but some people brought their horses to fly graze on there anyway and just left them."
The situation has improved following police intervention, but it is thought Twiglet was dumped when his owner realised he would never be able to be ridden or perform manual work again.
The charity estimates he was about a year old when they found him.
"So many people would have written him off, but it's lovely to see how much he's enjoying life now and how much joy he brings to the young people he meets.
"He's such a sweetheart now, you'd never know that he was abused, you'd think he'd be terrified of people given what he's been through but not at all.
"When he came to us he was so withdrawn and could barely hold his weight because he was so emaciated, and then when he started growing his legs buckled because he had a growth spurt after finally being fed but the tendons weren't all growing at the same rate."
Twiglet's temperament was judged to be suitable to help vulnerable young people who perhaps had been excluded from school and had communication issues or were aggressive.
"It's such a joy to see them with Twiglet and see how they grow in self esteem and confidence," Ms Williamson said.