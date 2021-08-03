Attacker behaved like a brute - rape survivor
A rape survivor whose attacker has been jailed has said she hopes his conviction will discourage other men from behaving in an "animalistic" way.
Fernando Cervi-Alvarez, of Argyle Road, Bristol, was found guilty of two counts of rape at Bristol Crown Court.
The 25-year-old claimed the woman consented after they danced at a nightclub.
In a victim impact statement read out in court, she said his actions "resembled the behaviour of a brute".
Cervi-Alvarez met his victim as she enjoyed a night out in May 2019.
Less than half an hour later, he led her out of the bar and into the basement of a block of flats, where he assaulted her.
During the hearing on Monday, the victim impact statement directly addressed Cervi-Alvarez.
'Struggle to humanise you'
"I considered referring to you as the 'perpetrator' but I wished to be respectful to you even though that is how I view you," she said.
"To address you by name is to humanise you and I struggle to do that as your actions that evening resembled the behaviour of a brute.
"I can only hope that this was in not a reflection of your true character.
"I hope that your conviction may discourage other men from acting in an animalistic way, as you did that night."
She added: "I hope that in the future I will find a way to forgive you and we will each learn from this ordeal."
Det Con Laura Salt, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "Cervi-Alvarez took advantage of an innocent young woman who was simply enjoying a night with her friends and he deserves to pay the penalty for his actions."
Cervi-Alvarez will be the sex offenders register indefinitely.
