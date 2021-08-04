Bristol Arena: First images of new rail station released
- Published
The first images of how a new station built to serve a concert arena will look have been released.
It is hoped Filton North will connect the area and the YTL Arena Bristol to Bristol Temple Meads in 15 minutes.
The station is part of wider rail expansion plans and will serve the new community of Brabazon.
Network Rail said it will submit a planning application for the station later this month.
Subject to approval, the rail operator said it would hope to begin construction in 2022, with the station welcoming its first passengers in 2023.
The 17,000-capacity arena, which is being built as part of the redevelopment of the former Filton Airfield where Concorde was built, is due to open for its first events the following year.
In a joint statement, Network Rail and YTL Developments said the new station would also connect with Bristol's Metrobus network and a series of cycle paths and walking routes that will run through the area.
YTL Developments is contributing more than £1m to the cost of the station.
The area will also be home to a huge new urban park and more than 2,500 new properties.
It was originally planned to build the long-awaited Bristol arena close to the city centre, but those plans were shelved in 2018.
