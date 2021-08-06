SWX arson: Image released in nightclub investigation
- Published
Officers investigating a fire at a popular nightclub have released an image of a man they hope can help them with their inquiries.
SWX on Nelson Street in Bristol was days away from re-opening when it was deliberately set on fire in the early hours of 13 July 2021.
Investigators said an accelerant was used to start the fire.
The club had been expecting a sell-out crowd for its opening night after being closed for months during the pandemic.
The fire, which started at about 02:35 BST, caused extensive damage to the city centre venue.
Ten fire engines were used to bring it under control.
Det Insp Tola Munro said: "We're taking the incident extremely seriously and have carried out a large number of enquires since it happened, including trawling through hours of CCTV footage from the local area."
Avon and Somerset Police has released an image of a man they would like to identify.
"If you know who the man in the CCTV image is, or have any other information which could help our inquiry, please contact us.
"Thankfully, the building was empty at the time and no one was hurt but whoever set it on fire could not have known for certain this was the case" Det Insp Munro said.