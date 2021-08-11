Bristol Balloon Fiesta: City's largest multi-site launch
- Published
Dozens of hot air balloons have taken to the skies from five locations in Bristol in the largest multi-site launch in the city.
The launch is part of Fiesta Fortnight, organised after the annual Bristol International Balloon Fiesta was cancelled due to the pandemic.
About 40 balloons launched from around 06:30 BST, with locations kept under wraps to prevent crowds from gathering.
Organisers said it was the first time it had launched from so many locations.
The balloons launched from Queen Square, Bridge Learning Campus in Hartcliffe, Merchant's Academy in Withywood, Hanham Common and Canford Park in Westbury-on-Trym.
Covid-19 prevented the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta being held last year, with organisers choosing to do a balloon flypast instead.
This year it is running a Fiesta Fortnight, with the first ascent held last week from the northern suburb of Filton, for the first time in the event's history.
There were more than 700 applications from the public to take off from their favourite locations, as well as some special requests from people hit hard by the pandemic who were unable to attend due to illness or who do not normally see hot air balloons in their communities.
.