Geronimo the alpaca to be killed after bovine TB row
- Published
An alpaca who has been at the centre of a row with the government is to be killed after his owner lost a last-ditch attempt to save him.
Geronimo had twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis, and the Department of Food, Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) ordered he had to be euthanised.
It followed failed legal battles by Helen Macdonald to halt the kill order.
A petition addressed to Boris Johnson had more than 100,000 signatures.