Cotswold canal group receive Queen's Voluntary Award
- Published
A group that has worked tirelessly to restore miles of abandoned canal has received The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service.
The Cotswolds Canal Trust restores and maintains a 36 mile (58km) long stretch between Stroud and the Cotswolds.
Its team of 400 people keep the towpaths and waterways clear all-year-round.
The chair of trustees said the award is the "pinnacle of 50 years of hard work by a large number of volunteers".
The Cotswold Canal Trust has more than 200 volunteers doing one day of work a week, with some donating their time three days a week.
Its chair of trustees Jim White said getting a Queens Voluntary Award for their hard work is "the icing on the cake".
"This is the pinnacle of 50 years of hard work by a large number of volunteers.
"So far we've managed to restore the canal through Stroud. What we're about to do in the next three years is to connect that to the rest of the canal network in England.
"The result of our work is to turn Stroud into a canal side town again."
'Couldn't be better'
The trust has been given further funding to connect the four miles (6km) of Gloucestershire canal ways from Stonehouse to Saul.
Volunteer for the charity Jim, said it is a "beautiful area" to volunteer in.
"The number of people, walkers cyclists, runners exercising - within about 10 minutes walk you can be outside Stroud and in the glorious countryside with the glorious canal by the side of you, it couldn't be better," he said.
