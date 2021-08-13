Buckland St Mary: Two die in light aircraft crash
- Published
Two people have died in a plane crash near a village in Somerset.
The light aircraft came down at about 10:27 BST on Thursday on farmland near Buckland St Mary, police said.
A male and a female on board both died in the crash. Formal identification has yet to take place but next of kin have been informed.
Supt Paul Wigginton said: "This is a tragic incident in which two people have sadly lost their lives," adding it was too early to give further details.
South Western Ambulance Service sent a number of medics, including a hazardous area response team and land ambulance crews.
A police cordon is expected to remain in place into the weekend.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) was informed on Thursday and has deployed a team of investigators.
It is leading on the crash investigation and members of the public are urged not to attend the scene.