Clifton trial will ban traffic on road at certain times
- Published
A road in Clifton in Bristol is being temporarily pedestrianised to allow outdoor trading and reduce traffic and pollution.
Princess Victoria Street will be closed to traffic between 11:00 and 17:00 every day from 21 August.
Lockable bollards will be installed to block the section between Waterloo Street and Regent Street.
Planters, outdoor seating, cycle parking, and ramps for wheelchairs and pushchairs will also be put in place.
Parking is due to be removed and replaced with double yellow lines.
The road is completely shut to traffic from 16 August until Friday while work gets under way but access will be allowed for deliveries.
Bristol City Council said the scheme was in response to a recent survey that showed support for reducing traffic and rat-running in Clifton.
It also forms part of its commitment to deliver cleaner air and improve walking and cycling journeys.
Many businesses will be able to continue to trade outdoors as they have been during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The mayor of Bristol, Marvin Rees said: "Our recent pedestrianisation schemes on Cotham Hill, King Street and in the Old City have proved to be very popular, and I hope to see the same benefits as we trial this scheme on Princess Victoria Street.
"I urge everyone to visit Clifton Village, enjoy the new shared space for pedestrians and cyclists, and support our local high streets as we rebuild from the pandemic."
Over the next six months the council is asking people for their views on the trial, which could last for up to 18 months.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk