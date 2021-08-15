Bristol Balloon Fiesta: Two weeks of hot air draw to a close
Two weeks of hot air ballooning that saw 153 flights above Bristol have come to a close.
The balloons were launched as part of the Fiesta Fortnight - held after the annual Bristol International Balloon Fiesta was cancelled due to Covid.
Over the last two weeks, launch locations have been kept under wraps to prevent crowds from gathering.
Chris Allcock, chair of the fiesta, said it had been "fantastic", with "many firsts".
Due to unsettled weather, no flights were able to take place on Sunday, but two mass ascents took place on Saturday, seeing about 80 balloons in the air - the biggest ascent of the fortnight.
Saturday's flights followed the largest multi-site launch in the city on Wednesday and a launch from the northern suburb of Filton, for the first time in the event's history, on 4 August.
Mr Allcock said: "The Fiesta Fortnight has been fantastic.
"We've had many firsts - from brand new launch locations, maiden voyages for new balloons and our first multi-location launch with balloons taking off simultaneously."
He added: "Due to the pandemic, we've had to make a number of changes, but it has been great to see we could still bring smiles to so many people in Bristol and get our pilots together for the traditional fiesta weekend."
In advance of Fiesta Fortnight, there were more than 700 applications from the public to take off from their favourite locations.
They included one bid from local resident Alison Bleaden who nominated Hanham Common to give residents of Abbeyfield Kift Lodge retirement home an opportunity to enjoy the balloons.
Ms Bleaden said: "It was wonderful to see seven balloons take off. I'm so glad I nominated the common as a take-off site and it actually happened."
Kerryanne Botibol, general assistant at Kift Lodge, added: "The last year has been very difficult for our residents.
"Covid has asked that they sacrifice a lot in terms of their personal freedom and time spent with friends and family.
"A surprise event like this will go a long way to lift spirits and will likely be talked about for days to come."
Another delighted resident was six-year-old Noah from Kingswood who visited Hanham Common with his mum Mikaela.
Noah has learning difficulties so often struggles with large crowds and loud noises, making attending the normal fiesta a challenge for him.
By bringing the fiesta to Noah, his mum said he was able to enjoy the balloons freely without the added pressure of crowds of people.
"Noah has not stopped smiling since," she said.
