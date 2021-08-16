Investigation into death on farmland near Marshfield
- Published
Officers are investigating the death of a man whose body was found surrounded by cattle on farmland.
The body of a local man, in his 80s was found by a dog walker in a field near Marshfield, South Gloucestershire on 10 August at about 17:50 BST.
Avon and Somerset Police has informed the Health and Safety Executive and his family has also been told of the death.
Once the cause of death is established the information will be passed to the coroner's office.
