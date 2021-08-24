Bristol school opening delayed amid places shortfall
The opening of a large secondary school has been delayed amid a chronic city-wide shortage of school places.
The government has told Bristol City Council the 900-place school in Knowle that was due to open in 2023, would now not be ready until 2024.
Bristol South MP Karin Smyth said: "The delay is a monumental fiasco".
The Department for Education (DfE) blamed construction delays and said it was exploring whether it could open temporary accommodation in 2023.
Bristol City Council said it was short of 291 places for pupils who are due to start secondary school in September.
'It's a nightmare'
The figure is expected to climb to 515 by September 2024 owing to the ongoing shortages.
Tanya Williams from Knowle said she wanted her eight-year-old son to attend the school, but was now "anxious" about securing him a place.
"We need a school nearby," she said.
"People here are having to move just to make sure their kids can go to school. This is a nightmare.
"The basic functions of a council is securing school places."
A council spokesperson said: "We share the frustration of parents.
"The provision of education to our citizens is a top priority and responsibility."
Liberal Democrat councillor for Knowle Gary Hopkins said Knowle children "desperately needed" the school, which would have provided 180 Year 7 places.
"Knowle children suffer after leaving good primary schools as they get scattered around the city and outside when they progress," he said.
Oasis Community Learning, which runs eight academy schools in Bristol, applied to the DfE to open the Knowle school, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
An Oasis spokesperson said: "The opening date is dependent upon key milestones being achieved such as planning permission, demolition works of the former Merrywood School and construction ."
A government spokesperson said: "We have updated the forecast opening date for the Oasis Academy in South Bristol to reflect unavoidable delays and risks to planning and construction."
Marvin Rees said every child in Bristol would continue to be offered a school place with some being schooled in south Gloucestershire.
