Five people arrested in Bristol as police face 'unacceptable' disorder
- Published
Police were faced with "completely unacceptable" disorder during an "extremely busy" night in Bristol on Saturday.
Avon and Somerset Police said five people, including a 16-year-old boy, were detained after several incidents in the city.
He was arrested after an officer had a drink poured over him as he attended disorder in the Canon's Road area.
One officer said revellers visiting the city had come from Wiltshire and Wales.
City centre has been extremely busy with some people travelling as far as Wales and Wiltshire to enjoy #Bristol nightlife. Unfortunately colleagues have been assaulted by being punched or having drinks thrown over them 😐 Lots of detainees waking up in Custody this morning. pic.twitter.com/x0Bl1rihhH— PC Joe Iles (@ASPJoeIles) August 29, 2021
Others arrests include:
- An 18-year-old man from Exeter, also arrested in the Canon's Road area after officers were verbally abused. He has been charged with being drunk and disorderly.
- A 24-year-old man from Bristol was arrested in the Canon's Road area on suspicion of assault, affray and assaulting an emergency worker. He has been released on bail.
- A 39-year-old man from Bristol was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and assaulting an emergency worker following an incident in the Bedminster Bridge area.
Ch Insp Rob Cheeseman, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "Sadly, there were several incidents on Saturday night in which our colleagues were assaulted, verbally abused and in one case had a drink poured over them while they were trying to their jobs.
"This is completely unacceptable and those responsible will now face the consequences of their actions."
