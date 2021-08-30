M32 motorway near Bristol closed for hours after serious crash
A section of motorway has been closed since the early hours of Monday morning following a crash.
The M32 has been closed southbound between junctions one and two, approaching Bristol city centre, since about 02:30 BST.
Avon and Somerset Police said an investigation was under way into a "serious single-vehicle collision".
The road is expected to remain closed throughout the morning and diversions are in place.
