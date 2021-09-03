Bristol's Love Saves the Day and Idles attracts crowds of 60,000
By Harriet Robinson
Reporter
- Published
The organisers of two major music events taking place in Bristol this weekend say they are feeling "a mixture of excitement and anxiety" ahead of gates opening.
Around 60,000 people will descend on Clifton Downs across three days for Idles' homecoming show, followed by Love Saves the Day festival.
Ticket holders will have to demonstrate proof of full vaccination, proof of a negative NHS lateral flow test, or proof of natural immunity.
But how do you plan such a major event during a global pandemic?
Tom Paine, founder of Team Love, which is running both events, said it had been "really, really tricky".
"It's a mixture of excitement and anxiety. It's been a really long 18 months of not doing what we do. It just feels amazing that we're back at it and everyone is going for it and committed."
While many major events, such as Glastonbury and Boomtown Fair, decided to cancel this year's events due to uncertainty around Covid restrictions, a large number managed to pull it off.
Boardmasters and Latitude both happened earlier in the summer but each has been potentially linked to thousands of cases of the virus.
Boardmasters faced criticism after almost 5000 coronavirus cases were linked to the 50,000 capacity event in August.
Mitigating risk
So how do you ensure that does not happen again?
Mr Paine said health and safety is one of the most important things he does.
"Our job as events organisers is basically risk assessments. That's what 90% of our time is spent on.
"We're really well-versed at looking at what the risks are and planning accordingly and mitigating it, so while Covid is another risk, it's just that - another risk."
He said all major events in Bristol require attendees to have a Covid pass, which can be accessed via the NHS app.
Both events have been planned with more space, extra toilets, hand sanitising stations and signage encouraging people to wear masks when queuing.
Onsite staff will also take lateral flow tests every two days, while working in better ventilated spaces than usual.
"So there's all these extra considerations we've had to put in to make people feel safe.
"Psychologically, people are returning to this at different speeds. Some people are understandably still quite anxious, so you've got to try to cater for everyone," said Mr Paine.
For the artists, there's no question that they cannot wait to return. The past year has not just been a financial hit, but a complete change in lifestyle for musicians and their fans.
Idles guitarist Mark Bowen said their headline show on the Downs is "what we've been waiting two years for. Everyone where they belong, in a big field screaming together".
'Conflicted'
But how are fans feeling about the potential Covid risk?
Amber Vanstone, 36, from Bristol, was a keen gig-goer pre-pandemic, but said she won't be going to a gig or festival any time soon.
"I don't feel ready yet, after a year and a half of not socialising in large groups to be in a situation with so many people that I don't know all mixing together.
"I feel really conflicted as I have the urge, need and want to dance and feel free but feel I have a lot of social anxiety that I didn't have before Covid."
But Bristolian Abi Ward, 27, is going to both of the Downs events and can't wait to be back in the crowds.
"I've been a bit sad about it over the last year so I am buzzing to get back to a festival."
She said some music friends had recently contracted Covid after returning from a tour.
"So it is still rife. I am a bit worried about it but I'm going to continue to wear a mask when going to the toilet and stuff.
"A little bit of apprehension but other than that I'm very excited to be back bumbling around in a field drinking tinnies and being around other like-minded people," she said.
Ripping up plans
Mr Paine described the past year-and-a-half as "like trying to build foundations in quicksand".
"Just when you think things are looking positive they look worse again and just when you think things are never going to get better there's some positivity.
"12-14 months ago we were writing down plans every week and by the end of the week having to rip them up and throw them away and start again. Just trying to work in that world was mentally really tough."
He sits on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee's festivals and events working group, which he described as "a really positive collaboration, a sharing of information, a sharing of plans and feedback."
"We're confident that it's as safe as it can possibly be," he added.
Team Love decided to book almost all British acts for Love Saves the Day because of concerns around quarantine rules, creating opportunities for home-grown artists.
One of the main stages will focus on Bristol-based rappers and producers.
"We think it's something the city does really well but it's not getting a lot of acknowledgement outside of the city. So we were like, let's just try and support them," he said.
'So much emotion'
TKOrStretch is one of those up-and-coming artists. He said he was "buzzing" to get back to a festival.
"So much emotion will be running through my body; happy, excited, nervous. I'm gonna embrace them all and give the best performance I can!" he said.
2,000 NHS workers will be enjoying the Idles show for free as a way of thanking them for their "selfless commitment" during the pandemic.
"In the spirit of acting locally, this is what we can do to show our love and thanks to them," added Mr Paine.