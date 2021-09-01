BBC News

Bristol taxi protest causing city centre disruption

Published
image captionTaxi drivers have been fined by Bristol City Council if they have continued to operate in the area around the Hippodrome since the rank was removed

A go-slow protest being staged by taxi drivers is causing travel disruption on roads in Bristol city centre.

The drivers are unhappy with the removal of a taxi rank outside Bristol Hippodrome theatre, which they say was critical for trade.

The protest is causing lengthy queues of traffic and delays to journeys.

Bristol City Council said it removed the taxi rank because it was an unsafe location and that drivers should use two nearby locations instead.

image captionThe protest is causing long queues of traffic and significant delays to travel times in the centre of Bristol

It is the third time that taxi drivers have protested the removal of the Hippodrome rank which they say was the second busiest in the city before it was removed.

First Bus said the protest was causing extreme delays to all services around central Bristol.

