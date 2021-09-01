Bristol taxi protest causing city centre disruption
- Published
A go-slow protest being staged by taxi drivers is causing travel disruption on roads in Bristol city centre.
The drivers are unhappy with the removal of a taxi rank outside Bristol Hippodrome theatre, which they say was critical for trade.
The protest is causing lengthy queues of traffic and delays to journeys.
Bristol City Council said it removed the taxi rank because it was an unsafe location and that drivers should use two nearby locations instead.
It is the third time that taxi drivers have protested the removal of the Hippodrome rank which they say was the second busiest in the city before it was removed.
First Bus said the protest was causing extreme delays to all services around central Bristol.
⚠️ SERVICE UPDATE - BRISTOL ⚠️— First West of England (@FirstBSA) September 1, 2021
We are currently experiencing substantial congestion and delays to all services in the central area due to a taxi drivers protest.
Please allow addition travel time where possible.
We are sorry for any inconvenience caused.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk