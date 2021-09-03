Bristol harbour water safety signs used to stop deaths
Warning signs have been put up on the harbourside in Bristol as part of a water safety campaign following a number of deaths.
Bristol City Council, businesses and emergency services have come together to form the Bristol Water Safety Partnership for the awareness campaign.
The signs highlight risks such as water quality, temperature and currents.
The council said this summer it had seen the highest number of people entering the water.
Director of Bristol City Centre Business Improvement District (BID) Keith Rundle said he wants people visiting the harbourside to be safe and informed.
"Bristol's harbour is fantastically popular and a magnet for Bristolians and tourists alike. Its draw as a leisure destination means there is an increased risk of incidents in the water at night," he said.
"[People] need to take care in the dark and especially during or after a night out."
Avon Fire and Rescue group manager Harry Awramenko said cold water shock, disorientation at night and hidden debris make the water unsafe to enter.
"The harbour also features a deep sluice, which removes its silt, creating a powerful undertow as the silt is sucked out of the harbour and into the river," he said.
"These undertows create deadly submerged currents."
Jon James, Head of Service for Natural & Marine Environment at Bristol City Council, said swimming in the harbour is an "irresponsible act".
"Swimming in the harbour is not permitted as it is in breach of the harbour bylaws and can result in prosecution," he said.
"We're exploring the potential of introducing safe, managed and segregated swimming to the harbourside, but this is not in place right now."
