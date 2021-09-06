Commuter route near Bristol reopens one way after 18 months
- Published
A commuter route near Bristol has reopened in one direction for the first time in 18 months.
Work to install a new rail bridge - part of the region's metrobus system - closed Gipsy Patch Lane in Little Stoke in March 2020.
Traffic can now travel westbound only, towards the A38, while the work continues.
The one-way system will be in place until road widening works have been completed in late 2022.
The existing diversion route will remain in place for eastbound traffic from the A38, Bradley Stoke Way and Winterbourne Road.
'Important milestone'
A number of local roads also need to be closed at their junction with Gipsy Patch Lane.
"The partial reopening of Gipsy Patch Lane is an important milestone for this ambitious project which has already involved the installation of the new railway bridge, the upgrading of bus stops on Hatchet Road and changes at the San Andreas roundabout in Cribbs Causeway," said South Gloucestershire Council's Steve Reade.
"The westbound one-way system will support businesses and help keep South Gloucestershire moving as we continue to recover from the pandemic."
The overall scheme, called the Cribbs Patchway Metrobus Extension, will cost £57m, and link the shopping centre with Bristol Parkway railway station.
The wider bridge will open up space for new bus lanes, cycle and pedestrian pathways, as well as general traffic lanes.
