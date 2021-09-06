Tisbury death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
A murder investigation has been started following the death of 31-year-old woman in Wiltshire.
Officers were called about the discovery of a body in a residential building on Churchill Estate in Tisbury at about 18:00 BST on Sunday.
They arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of murder.
Wiltshire Police said while there would be an increased police presence in the area, there was nothing to suggest any risk to the wider community.
