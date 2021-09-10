Kill the Bill Bristol: Man jailed for throwing metal fence at police
Published
A man has been jailed after he was seen throwing a metal fence at police officers during Bristol's Kill the Bill protest.
Shaun Davies, 45, from Totterdown, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court to three years and six months on Thursday.
He had previously admitted an offence of riot relating to serious disorder in the city on 21 March.
Sentencing him, the judge said Davies' actions that night had "dehumanised" the police.
Dylon Dunne, 22, of Coalpit Heath, was also jailed for his part in the disorder.
He was given a four-month term for stealing police equipment and a separate offence of possession of cannabis.
'Utterly terrifying'
The court heard officers from the Avon and Somerset Police Major Crime Investigation Team found footage of Davies during the violence outside Bridewell Police Station, which broke out following a march through the city centre.
In it, Davies could be seen grabbing a large metal fence and inciting others to help him to throw it at officers.
Other footage showed Dunne entering a damaged police vehicle and stealing various items. He was later spotted wearing a police cap.
During Thursday's hearing, Judge James Patrick said the incident had been "very difficult" for police and a number of experienced officers had described it as "utterly terrifying".
When sentencing Davies Mr Patrick said: "The police are all public servants and human beings and what you did was to dehumanise them."
The judge told Davies his sentence had been reduced because of his guilty plea and the remorse he had shown.
'Brought shame on city'
Det Ch Supt Carolyn Belafonte said: "More than 100 people were involved in this despicable incident which brought shame on the city of Bristol.
"We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to hold all those who took part in the riot to account," he added.
Two other men also appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday.
Arthur Lazarus, 22, of Falmouth in Cornwall, pleaded not guilty to one charge of riot and will stand trial on 20 June 2022.
Henry Olohan, 24, of Montpelier, Bristol, who is also charged with riot, did not enter a plea and his case was adjourned.
A warrant was issue for the arrest of another man, Ryan Dwyer, 36, of no fixed address, who failed to appear at court.
