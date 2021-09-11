Bristol firefighters' challenge in tribute to 9/11 victims
Firefighters have paid tribute to those who died during the 9/11 attacks by climbing a similar height of the Twin Towers in the staircase at Ashton Gate stadium.
The challenge saw the firefighters in full kit, going up and down the stairs.
Rich Wheeler, of Avon Fire and Rescue, said they had been thinking about those who had died.
A total of 2,977 people died in the terror attacks, including 67 Britons.
The fundraiser took place on Saturday 11 September, on the 20-year anniversary of the terror attacks in the US.
So far they have raised more than £1,500 for the Fire Fighters Charity, which helps injured colleagues.
The event began at 08:46 BST. The first plane hit the North Tower at 08:46 EDT.
Rich Wheeler, who was 19 years old in 2001, said he heard the events unfold on the radio while driving a van into Bristol. He said it influenced his decision to become a firefighter.
He said: "That spurred me on to want to join the emergency services. I think it was just the selflessness of everyone running into those buildings doing everything they could for the people that needed it at the time; that struck a chord with me."
Events are taking place around the world to remember the 2,977 people who lost their lives in the terror attacks, which were orchestrated by Al Qaeda.
