Bristol crane: Man dies after load falls from height
- Published
A man has died after a heavy load fell from a crane.
Emergency services were called to a residential address in the Mangotsfield area of Bristol at 09:26 BST on Monday.
An Avon and Somerset Police spokeswoman said a man in his 70s had been seriously injured and was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Police inquiries are ongoing at the scene in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive," the force spokeswoman added.
