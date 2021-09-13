Bristol Zoo: group battling to stop site becoming housing
- Published
A group has successfully applied to have Bristol Zoo Gardens listed as a community asset in an attempt to stop houses being built on the land.
Clifton and Hotwells Improvement Society (CHIS) is aiming to prevent housing developments replacing the zoo when moves to a new home.
The status gives CHIS the right to bid to own the site if it is put up for sale in the next five years
The zoo says funds generated by housing will help safeguard its future.
CHIS believe that the site, which has been home to Bristol Zoo since 1836, is "too precious" to the city to be replaced by housing.
"We asked Bristol City Council to list the site as an asset of community value so that if the zoological society try to sell the site, we have an opportunity to buy it and shape its future.
"We are delighted that Bristol City Council has backed our bid to safeguard the historic site for future generations," said Chris Jefferies, CHIS' joint planning coordinator.
The group is backing an alternative plan led by OurWorld Bristol, to create an augmented-reality zoo.
"We call on Bristol Zoological Society seriously to consider this alternative which is so much more imaginative and appropriate than developing the site for private housing," added Mr Jefferies.
The zoo has been in Clifton since 1836 but will close in late 2022 and move to its Wild Place Project site, near junction 17 of the M5 in South Gloucestershire, to reopen in early 2024.
Bristol Zoological Society said money from the sale of its current site will create "vital" funds to help deliver the "ambitious plans" for the new Bristol Zoo.
The Society, which owns and operates both Bristol Zoo and Wild Place Project, said the zoo had "suffered years of declining visitor numbers", and had made an operating loss in four of the past six years.
Bristol Zoological Society and Bristol City Council have been approached for comment.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk