Bristol police search fields after bodies found in house
- Published
Police have searched land close to a playing field after the bodies of two men were found in a house.
Parts of the field in Fishponds near Ridgeway Playing Fields in Bristol were sealed off during the murder probe.
The investigation began after they found the men at an address on Wood Street, Easton, on Sunday - about 1.5 miles (2.4km) from the latest search.
Avon and Somerset Police said a post-mortem examination had yet to be carried out.
Four people - three men and a woman - were initially arrested. Two of the men, aged 45 and 21, remain in custody.
They are continuing to be questioned on suspicion of murder.
Officers said the search in the field, which started on Sunday, had now finished.
Det Ch Insp Mark Almond, from Avon and Somerset Police, said: "We know this news will come as a terrible shock to those living in the local community,
"We'd like to reassure the public that a full and thorough investigation is already being carried out into what we currently believe to be an isolated incident.
"We're urgently making enquiries to identify the two men who have tragically lost their lives and locate their next of kin as soon as we can."
