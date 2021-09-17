Bristol urges 'out of practice' students to party safely
Students not used to socialising in pubs and clubs because of Covid restrictions are being urged to stay safe on nights out.
Bristol Rules is a new poster campaign led by the city council and backed by universities and venues.
The council's Carly Heath wants people to "look out for their friends".
She said: "This year is particularly magnified because we've got two years' worth of 18-year-olds hitting the clubs for the first time."
The hope is that freshers and older students will take more care while out and make sure their friends get home safely.
The pandemic lockdowns and closures mean that many may not have socialised in bars and clubs before and may be unaware of the risks of going out at night.
Ms Heath, who is Bristol City Council's Night-time Economy Adviser, said: "It's making sure that they consume alcohol within moderate limitations, when they go out, not abandoning their friends and making sure that they will get home together and giving them the confidence to call out bad behaviour when they see it."
Pre-pandemic, Bristol will normally see the population swell by 40,000 to 50,000 during term-time as people begin or continue their university or college courses.
Lockdown restrictions for nightclubs lifted in July, and so far in Bristol many events have either sold out or are near capacity, making it feel like "a normal season", Ms Heath added.
"Many of us are excited to be back out with friends old and new, but we're out of practice going out to socialise and tolerances may have reduced," said Ms Heath.
"We know that fresher season is always chaotic but in a good way in nightlife in Bristol.
"The campaign messaging is there to welcome people back and to act as a reminder for people to take it easy, take care of themselves and the people they are with and keep an eye out for others to make sure everyone is having a good time."
She claimed Bristol was the first city in the UK to pull together this type of poster and billboard campaign.
The project has been paid for via the England European Regional Development Fund.
"We also expect that some of the posters will come down and end up on the bedroom walls as tends to happen during freshers' season so we will do another run to make sure they stay up and they will be on billboards across the city," added Ms Heath.
