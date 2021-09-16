Two men found dead at house in Bristol have been identified
- Published
Two men who were found dead at a house in Bristol have been formally identified by police.
The bodies of Denzil McKenzie, 56, and Fahad Hossain Pramanik, 27, were discovered at an address on Wood Street, Easton, on Sunday.
Avon and Somerset Police said they are supporting the men's families.
Ionut-Valentin Boboc, 21, from Fishponds, and Jacob Chers, 45, from Speedwell, have been charged with two counts of murder.
They were remanded in custody after appearing at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and are due to appear before Bristol Crown Court on October 13.
The murders are alleged to have been committed at a property in Wood Street on Saturday, the court heard.
Mr McKenzie lived at the property and Mr Pramanik was from London, said police.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk