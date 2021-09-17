Woman arrested for murder after man dies at Bristol tower block
A 54-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died at a tower block in Bristol.
Police were called by the ambulance service to Bishport Avenue, in Hartcliffe, just before 18:00 BST on Thursday.
A man, in his 30s, was found critically injured and died at the scene, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Formal identification has not yet been carried out but the man's next of kin has been informed.
Det Insp Russell Saunders said people are being advised to stay away from the area.
"Our investigation is at an early stage but at this time we can confirm we're treating the man's death as suspicious," he said.
"We believe this to be an isolated incident and do not consider there to be any wider risk to the public."
