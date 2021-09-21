Funding sought for Bristol disability play centre
Parents have welcomed plans to create the UK's first disability-specific play and leisure centre in Bristol.
The charity Gympanzees, said it would offer play, exercise and social facilities, with treatment rooms and inclusive and accessible equipment.
It needs to raise £2.2m to secure a building and equip the centre, believed as the first of its kind in the UK.
Emma's daughter Isabella uses a wheelchair, and said: "It would give us a sense of belonging."
CEO and founder of Gympanzees Stephanie Wheen said the centre would be unique because it would offer "young people of all disabilities a place to play and exercise", while welcoming non-disabled children too.
She said families deserved a "place they can trust and rely upon all year round that supports all their health and wellbeing needs, helps reduce their isolation and provides unrivalled opportunities for them to make family memories".
"We've received huge amounts of support and proven our concept with our equipment lending library, online resources and temporary pop-up events, which have seen 8,000 visitors over 58 days," she added.
Gympanzees estimates that about 66,000 young people with disabilities live within an hour of Bristol.
Research by the disability charity Scope found that 77% of disabled children cannot access regular leisure facilities, and Sport England found they were twice as likely to feel lonely compared to their non-disabled peers.
A survey by the charity Contact a Family found that 72% of parents with a disabled child also suffer mental health issues because of isolation.
Emma's daughter Isabella has quadriplegic cerebral palsy and is a full time wheelchair user.
They attended pop-up sessions in the summer holidays, and Emma said: "Having a permanent Gympanzees facility would give us a sense of belonging.
"Our local park is inaccessible. She can't walk, which creates a lot of barriers to play, fun, and exercise.
"To have a place where all children are celebrated because of their abilities and for her to be able to play with other children with different needs and disabilities, where everyone feels welcome and safe - it would be huge for us. There is nothing like it in the UK."
Subject to securing the necessary funds, the new centre is expected to open at the start of 2023 and will be based somewhere along the M4 and M5 corridor.
