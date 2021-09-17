Bristol Western Harbour: Consultation on new plans starts
- Published
A new public consultation on the redevelopment of Bristol's harbourside has been launched.
The scheme would see a significant amount of new housing built and a change to the road network around the Cumberland Basin.
Mayor Marvin Rees said it is needed to address the city's housing crisis and said "doing nothing is not an option".
But the Western Harbour scheme is controversial. Many residents reacted angrily to a previous consultation.
Riverside Garden Centre is located in the centre of the development scheme. Under the previous plans, owner Steve Shaw felt the garden centre would be under threat as a proposed road could have gone through the site.
Mr Shaw said: "We're happy that things are being taken back to point zero and we're told cards are off the table and it's a fresh start.
"We've been clear right from the start we're not against progress, we're not against house building, there is potential here and if it can be realised - fabulous."
Mr Rees said he believes the Western Harbour is a good site to develop as it is a brownfield within walking distance of main entertainment parts of the city.
He said: "It takes pressure off the green belt and means we can put people in cycling distance or walking distance of the centre."
Mr Rees also pointed out that consultation must include people from right across the city, not just those living nearby, as he feels the harbour belongs to the whole city.
"If the harbour is truly a city asset, then engagement has to be truly a city engagement," he said.
The consultation will also discuss changes to the road network around the Cumberland Basin.
